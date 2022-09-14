Baylor Scott & White surgery center

A Baylor Scott & White surgery center paused operations after an IV bag appeared to be compromised on Sept. 2.

 NBC5 News

A North Texas doctor linked to a criminal investigation into compromised IV bags was arrested Wednesday, Dallas police say.

Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59, was taken into custody in Plano, department spokeswoman Kristin Lowman confirmed to The Dallas Morning News. The department declined to provide any additional information. The U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas said more information about the arrest would be released soon.

