A North Texas doctor linked to a criminal investigation into compromised IV bags was arrested Wednesday, Dallas police say.
Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59, was taken into custody in Plano, department spokeswoman Kristin Lowman confirmed to The Dallas Morning News. The department declined to provide any additional information. The U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas said more information about the arrest would be released soon.
Authorities did not say what charge or charges he faces. He was being held in the Dallas County jail Wednesday evening, and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.
Ortiz, an anesthesiologist, is part of an ongoing criminal investigation into serious cardiac complications suffered by patients at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas and the death of 55-year-old Melanie Kaspar, another anesthesiologist at the facility.
In a statement Wednesday, the health care system — which paused operations at the North Dallas facility — said it had assisted authorities with the investigation.
“There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of those we serve,” the statement sad.
On June 21, authorities were called to Kaspar’s home in Lakewood after her husband said she gave herself an IV, then complained of severe pain roughly half an hour later before collapsing, according to a police incident report. Paramedics were unable to revive her.
Although Kaspar was initially thought to have died from a heart attack, the Dallas County medical examiner’s office later determined her cause of death was the toxic effects of bupivacaine, a local anesthetic.
The Texas Medical Board said Kaspar used an IV bag from the facility, where Ortiz was seen on surveillance footage placing IV bags into a warmer outside operating rooms. According to the board, lab tests of IV bags from the warmer showed they had been tampered with and not labeled to reveal they contained bupivacaine.
“Such drugs could and would be fatal when administered unknowingly and intravenously,” the board wrote.
Another compromised IV bag left an 18-year-old on a ventilator following what the board called a “routine surgery.”
On Aug. 24, the patient went in for surgery at the center to repair a deviated septum, but the procedure was halted when his blood pressure spiked so high it caused severe respiratory distress.
The patient was intubated and placed on a ventilator. He was released five days later in good condition, Bruce Steckler, the family’s attorney, said.
Previous discipline
The board was contacted by federal authorities last Thursday about the criminal investigation. They suspended Ortiz’s medical license Friday after concluding he posed “imminent peril” to public health.
Ortiz was previously disciplined by the state medical board in August regarding a 2020 procedure during which he performed anesthesia and the patient required CPR. The board ordered Ortiz to have another physician monitor his practice, take additional education and pay a $3,000 penalty.
In 2018, he was reprimanded for failing to report his arrest on an animal-cruelty charge.
Baylor Scott & White said recent patients are being contacted and patients with questions may call 214-818-2794.