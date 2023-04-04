PLANO — Following the unprecedented indictment of former President Donald Trump on dozens of felony charges, about 100 enthusiastic supporters rallied Tuesday in Plano, saying the criminal case has done nothing but hardened their support for Trump and weakened their belief in the American judicial process.
The last-minute rally, organized late last week, felt more a party as Trump fans clad in MAGA gear danced to pro-Trump rap music while eliciting honks from scores of passing cars — including a Plano Fire-Rescue ambulance.
A much smaller proportion of motorists jeered the crowd; one man stuck his head out of his window and laughed at the group, while another pulled up in a nearby parking lot and mocked the group, making a looping motion with his finger near his head.
The ralliers, a few of whom were openly carrying firearms, gathered at the intersection of Parker and Preston roads, which has been a longtime spot for crowds turning out to support Trump through his various controversies.
But none of the rally attendees interviewed by The Dallas Morning News had read the details of the indictment or statement of facts released by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday as Trump made his first appearance in court — the first time in American history a former president has faced criminal charges.
Instead, they described the charges as a political witch hunt, timed to coincide with Trump’s blooming 2024 campaign. The former president held a rally in Waco late last month.
In the indictment and fact statement, Bragg’s office charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Bragg accused Trump of orchestrating a series of hush-money payments to people — including porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump — with damning information about him while he sought the presidency in the 2016 election.
Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday in court.
One of the supporters turning out to support Trump was Dmitry Megimsky, who said he moved to the United States from the Soviet Union about 35 years ago.
Megimsky said he originally supported Democrats, but was turned off by a series of scandals under the administration of former President Bill Clinton — including Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which led to his eventual impeachment.
But Megimsky said he sees no parallels between the scandal that led to Clinton’s impeachment and the one which led to Trump’s indictment.
“[Trump]’s got access to thousands and thousands of beautiful ladies,” Megimsky said. “I don’t think he would do all that. When you’re not hungry, you’re not going to eat extra food.”
Several of the supporters singled out George Soros, repeating refrains from Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — a probable 2024 Republican primary opponent of Trump who has nonetheless denounced his potential rival’s indictment — that the Hungarian billionaire and frequent philanthropist for liberal causes is somehow responsible for the case against Trump.
While Soros gave a $1 million donation to an organization that supported Bragg’s run for district attorney in 2021, a spokesperson for Soros told The New York Times the two had never met and no donations were earmarked for Bragg’s campaign. The repeated singling out of Soros as an enemy of Trump and his policies has been described by some civil rights groups as antisemitic.
Other Trump supporters said they had no interest in reading the indictment or other court documents related to Trump’s case — adding nothing would ever change their support for the former president.
“Whatever they say, I don’t believe them anyway, so it doesn’t matter,” Jen Reeves of Plano said Tuesday. “If it was on the other side, this wouldn’t be happening.
Asked whether she thought the indictment might hurt Trump in a potential 2024 Republican primary, Reeves, 48, laughed.
“I think this is going to pull Trump through the roof,” she said, “because it’s going to make people angry.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.