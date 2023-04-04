Trump supporters rally

After Donald Trump was arraigned in a New York criminal court, supporters Cindy Patterson and her daughter Rebekah Patterson, right, dance to the music playing during a rally Tuesday at the corner of Preston Road and Parker Road in Plano.

 Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News

PLANO — Following the unprecedented indictment of former President Donald Trump on dozens of felony charges, about 100 enthusiastic supporters rallied Tuesday in Plano, saying the criminal case has done nothing but hardened their support for Trump and weakened their belief in the American judicial process.

The last-minute rally, organized late last week, felt more a party as Trump fans clad in MAGA gear danced to pro-Trump rap music while eliciting honks from scores of passing cars — including a Plano Fire-Rescue ambulance.

