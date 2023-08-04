This is the last weekend to check out prices before Texas sales tax-free weekend Aug. 11-13. Many parents scope out the selection in advance of savings of up to 8.25% in sales taxes.
In Texas, there’s little time left for back-to-school shopping for parents with students in some school districts. The first days of school in Mesquite, Garland and Plano are next week. Dallas and Richardson start on Aug. 14.
After splurging over the past couple of years, Dallas-Fort Worth parents aren’t spending as much on back-to-school as in the last few years, according to a new local survey.
“While Dallas-Fort Worth spending is high, it’s down from last year, and they’re looking for deals,” said Sam Loughry, Deloitte’s consumer industry leader and partner in Dallas.
Local parents said they will spend $707 per child, down from $987 last year, but still well above the national average of $597, according to Deloitte’s annual back-to-school survey.
Inflation
“The consumer is a bit nervous about prices,” he said. About 65% of parents said they expected to spend less than last year and the top two reasons were prices are higher than last year and they have less money to spend this year.
About 42% of DFW parents surveyed said after replenishing back-to-school items in the past two years, they were postponing non-essential back-to-school purchases like tech and apparel.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the costs in the broad stationery category that includes school supplies was up 9.6% in June from a year ago. But retailers deeply discount the basics that go into those annual school supply lists for elementary-age students.
Walmart and Target have discounted the 24-pack of Crayola crayons to 50 cents. Those little-hand-size blunt scissors are 74 cents at Walmart. Elmer’s 2-pack of glue sticks is 50 cents at Target.
Mental health
Another interesting perception has to do with student mental health, which Deloitte started tracking in the back-to-school survey after the Uvalde school shooting.
About 43% of DFW parents said they are concerned about their child’s mental health and of those parents 29% said smartphones have complicated their child’s life.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.