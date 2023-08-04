This is the last weekend to check out prices before Texas sales tax-free weekend Aug. 11-13. Many parents scope out the selection in advance of savings of up to 8.25% in sales taxes.

In Texas, there’s little time left for back-to-school shopping for parents with students in some school districts. The first days of school in Mesquite, Garland and Plano are next week. Dallas and Richardson start on Aug. 14.

