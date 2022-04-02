Demand for North Texas office space hit a post-pandemic high in the first quarter.
Expanding and relocating businesses net leased more than 900,000 square feet of Dallas-Fort Worth office space, according to the latest report from commercial property firm Transwestern.
It was the greatest DFW office demand since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The first-quarter recovery in net office leasing follows big declines in DFW office demand during the last two years.
Leasing began to rebound in the final months of 2021 and is picking up steam so far this year.
During the year ending with the first quarter, net office leasing in the area totaled 1.7 million square feet.
The strongest first-quarter office absorption was recorded along the Dallas North Tollway, in Dallas’ Stemmons Freeway corridor, along North Central Expressway and in Uptown Dallas.
At the end of the first quarter, almost 6 million square feet of office space was under construction in North Texas — most of it in Cypress Waters and Irving, in Uptown Dallas and along the tollway in Frisco and Plano.
Higher construction costs and a tight supply of new office buildings in some high-demand areas are pushing rents higher. Dallas area office rents were up 8% year-over-year in the city and rose 12% in suburban markets, Transwestern found.
Vacancy rates in top-quality buildings fell to about 18% but remain elevated from pre-pandemic levels. But those empty space numbers don’t include the huge supply of sublease offices on the market — almost 10 million square feet at the end of the first quarter.