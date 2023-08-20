For sale

A “for sale” sign is displayed outside of a house in Plano in June. The local median single-family home price remained flat at $415,000 from June to July, according to a new report.

 Shafkat Anowar/Dallas Morning News file photo

DALLAS — Home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth stood in place from June to July following five months of consecutive gains, and they haven’t changed much from a year ago despite interest-rate hikes.

The local median single-family home price remained flat at $415,000 from June to July, according to a new report from North Texas Real Estate Information Systems and the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

