After being hammered during the pandemic, the hotel industry is bouncing back with higher revenues and some trophy property purchases.
As travelers have returned, room rates and occupancies have moved higher.
In Dallas-Fort Worth, average daily room rates already surpass pre-pandemic levels and are set to rise by more than 18% this year, according to a new forecast from commercial property firm CBRE Group. As of August, average daily room rates in DFW topped $115 a night.
“It’s mainly been a rate-focused recovery, although occupancies are lagging a little bit,” said Kevin Donahue, first vice president with CBRE’s valuation and advisory services group. “We are forecasting steady improvement going forward.”
As convention and business travel picks up, occupancies in North Texas hotels are forecast to rise to pre-pandemic levels by 2024. “The business traveler and the large groups are keeping occupancy rates down right now,” Donahue said.
The turnaround in the hotel market — after a couple of dismal years during the worst of COVID-19 — has fueled an uptick in sales.
Two of North Texas’ top-rated accommodations, the Four Seasons Resort and Club at Las Colinas and the Mansion on Turtle Creek Hotel, sold this year to investors planning major upgrades to the popular properties.
“Investors are very interested in all the markets in Texas — in particular DFW,” Donahue said. “It’s everything from economy hotels to urban luxury hotels — if they are preforming well and well-positioned in the market.
“Higher interest rates are slowing down some of those sales,” he said. “But if they were good deals six months ago, they are still good deals today.”
Last month’s sale of Dallas’ landmark Mansion on Turtle Creek to local investor HN Capital Partners was one of the biggest hotel sales in North Texas this year.
Eastdil Secured handled the transaction.
“Coming out of COVID and even more recently given the inflation concerns, investor appetite for exposure to hotels has definitely increased,” Eastdil’s John Bourret said. “Given the ability to adjust rates nightly, hotels are seen as one of the best inflation hedges in the commercial real estate space.
“Both the Four Seasons Las Colinas and Rosewood Mansion sales evidence the pricing power and value retention/growth in luxury hotel space,” he said. “While both hotels were performing very well, both were purchased by investors with a new strategic vision of how to improve the amenities or operation of the respective hotels.”
Bourret said he’s expecting several more luxury hotel trades in the area.
Grapevine-based NewcrestImage, which bought downtown Dallas’ landmark Magnolia Hotel last year, is planning a more than $65 million makeover for the more than century-old building.
This year, NewcrestImage has acquired 76 hotels totaling 7,600 rooms in markets across the country.
Jatin “JT” Jariwala of Hotel Brokers Inc. said that D-FW’s huge employment gains — about 260,000 new jobs in the year ending with August — and company relocations make the market attractive to hotel buyers.
“D-FW for many investors and buyers is seen as a safe haven when it comes to valuations and resale ability,” Jariwala said. “With the rise in inflation and cost of construction, many buyers with funds available have been seeking properties at or below replacement value.”This year North Texas has led the country in new hotels in the development pipeline.
At midyear, 173 DFW hotel projects with more than 20,000 rooms were on the way, according to Lodging Econometrics.