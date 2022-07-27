NB_15SeptSales

The housing market in Dallas-Fort Worth has slowed as prices continue to increase.

 Michael Hamtil/The Dallas Morning News

Home prices grew more in Dallas-Fort Worth than in any other major Texas metro in the spring, even as the housing market has slowed down in part due to rising mortgage rates.

The median home sale price in the second quarter increased 21.4% from a year prior to $425,000 in DFW and 19.1% across Texas, according to a new report from Texas Realtors.

