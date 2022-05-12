A slowdown in March wasn’t enough to cool a rise in first-quarter Dallas-Fort Worth building starts.
North Texas construction activity in the first three months of 2022 totaled more than $9.2 billion — up 19% from first-quarter 2021, according to the latest report from Dodge Data & Analytics.
DFW ranked third in the country, behind Phoenix and New York City, in first-quarter building starts.
Residential building starts added up to almost $4.2 billion of North Texas construction starts in the first quarter. Residential building starts in the area have fallen 5% this year compared with 2021 because of a slowdown in single-family starts by builders.
But nonresidential building in DFW surged by almost a third from last year.
DFW single-family building permits were down 2% in March — the eighth month in a row house construction permits in North Texas were lower year-over-year.
Nationwide building starts were down 12% in March, led by a decline in nonresidential construction.
For the first three months of the year, U.S. building starts were 9% higher than in the same period of 2021, according to Dodge Data.
“The volatility caused by the ebb and flow of large projects masks an underlying trend of strengthening in construction starts,” Richard Branch, chief economist for Dodge Construction Network, said in a statement. “Nonresidential construction has benefited from the growing confidence that the worst of the pandemic is in the rear-view window.
“The pipeline of projects waiting to start continues to fill, suggesting this trend will continue,” he said. “However, higher prices and a shortage of skilled labor will slow the progress of those projects through the design and bidding stages, resulting in moderate growth in starts activity.”
Nationwide borrowing for commercial and multifamily properties jumped by 72% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association of America.
North Texas was second only to New York City for total construction activity in 2021.
More than $28 billion in residential and commercial building starts were recorded in the DFW area last year, Dodge Data estimates.