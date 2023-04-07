USDA choice beef

Beef is displayed in a cooler at a Tom Thumb grocery store in Dallas last year.

 Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News file photo

DALLAS — With no signs that inflation is about to be tamed, the government is taking a closer look at where higher prices are originating both geographically and across the supply chain.

DFW grocery inflation hit 14.03% in 2022, exceeded only by Detroit’s 14.49% increase, according to a new U.S. Government Accountability Office report.

0
0
0
0
0