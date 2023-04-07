DALLAS — With no signs that inflation is about to be tamed, the government is taking a closer look at where higher prices are originating both geographically and across the supply chain.
DFW grocery inflation hit 14.03% in 2022, exceeded only by Detroit’s 14.49% increase, according to a new U.S. Government Accountability Office report.
From 2013 to 2022, North Texas’ retail food prices increased on average by about 2% each year. Prices shot up about 11% from 2021 to 2022, according to the report based on government data collected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In 2022, all 17 major cities tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics had double-digit percent increases with the exception of Fort Lauderdale-Miami and urban Hawaii.
The differences between metro areas are attributed to retailers passing on local cost increases in transportation and retail overhead expenses, such as labor and rent, to consumers, according to USDA.
The strength of the DFW economy and local population gains raised consumers’ housing costs as demand for apartments and single-family homes remains high. Rental rates for retailers have also been rising, but the spike in food prices is partly from higher wages paid to grocery workers.
Employee wages and benefits for food retailers were already rising before the pandemic as Walmart and Amazon were increasing starting wages. Those wages on average are higher in bigger cities. Then the demand for retail workers at stores and distribution centers during the pandemic pushed wages higher again.
H-E-B’s expansion into the market increased the demand for workers. H-E-B hired more than 700 for each of the two stores it opened late last year in Frisco and Plano. That’s twice the number of people who work at a Walmart Supercenter. It’s hiring now for a McKinney store it will open this summer.
The bigger picture of supply chain disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine combined with weather and other longstanding challenges to contribute overall higher food prices, the report said.
Food inflation is a bigger hit to low-income households whose food spending is an average of 30% of their total income, the report said.
When 40-year record high food inflation is sliced up into parts, there’s not one place to point a finger.
U.S. inflation’s roots are broadly based throughout the economy and on the way to the grocer’s shelf, according to the report.
For every $1 spent on food, the biggest cost is for food processing, which takes up 24.6 cents. The huge operations of major grocery retailers are the next largest slice representing 19.9 cents of every dollar. Wholesale trade, or the slice representing distributors and major food brands that sell to retailers, is another 14.7 cents.
Estimated costs for advertising, packaging and energy are small comparatively. Even farm production is only 14.1 cents, according to the GAO report.
Supply chain disruptions from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine are just part of it, the report said. Global trade issues, weather events, climate change and diseases in animals and plants are longstanding challenges for the food supply chain, the report said.
Millions of hens had to be killed in 2021-22 after being sickened by the avian flu. That sent egg prices skyrocketing to $5 or more a dozen and to the highest prices ever recorded by the USDA.
