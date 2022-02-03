DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field were mostly closed to travel after the cold blast of rain and frozen precipitation iced runways Wednesday night and Thursday, but DFW crews were able to reopen one runway.
It left hundreds of passengers scrambling for new flights and hotel rooms as some even had to sleep on cots at Dallas Love Field hoping to get a ticket out when planes started departing again.
Flights at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport were completely grounded Thursday morning and the Federal Aviation Administration closed the airport until 11 a.m. because of icy runway conditions. Dallas Love Field is still open, but all three commercial carriers operating there have completely shut down operations for the entire day.
“DFW Airport has reopened our first runway for operations,” said a statement from DFW spokeswoman Cynthia Vega just before 11 a.m. “Due to ongoing weather conditions, we anticipate intermediate stoppages throughout the day to treat for snow and ice.”
Both airports’ terminals and businesses are still open, even if flights are canceled.
However, the closures left many passengers stranded with little access to food and services since many restaurants are closed as well with staff unable to get to work and flights shut down.
Roberto Ayerdis of Miami slept on a cot at Dallas Love Field along with about 15 other people after his connected flight from El Paso to South Florida was canceled Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s been terrible,” he said. “There is no food, no showers and I don’t know when I’ll get home.”
Ayerdis flew to El Paso for a job interview with Customs and Border Protection and was hoping to get out before freezing weather stopped flights Wednesday afternoon. Nearby hotels were full by the time his flight was canceled. Fellow stranded passengers tried to order food, but delivery services aren’t operating.
“All I’ve really had is a bottle of water,” he said while waiting for his next scheduled flight to leave at 6 a.m. Friday.
A spokeswoman for DFW said crews were working all day to clear the runways. She urged customers to check with their airlines for delays before heading to the airport to see whether flights are still operating.
At DFW, more than 1,200 of Thursday’s flights in and out of the airport were canceled, with flight disruptions mounting throughout the day due to freezing rain and cold runways. That’s more than half of all of the flights scheduled at DFW Airport Thursday. The airport has been actively trying to keep runways clear since Wednesday.
Almost all of Dallas Love Field’s 368 inbound and outbound flights for Thursday were canceled after operators scrubbed flights Wednesday night. That left hundreds of passengers without any chance of a flight until at least Friday.
Love Field spokesman Chris Perry said airlines do have a few inbound flights scheduled for this evening in hopes of getting ready to start again in the morning. Southwest Airlines announced on Tuesday that it suspended most operations at Dallas Love Field for Thursday.
Alaina Lamphear’s flight at 3 p.m. Wednesday was originally delayed because of mechanical issues, but she said Southwest crews weren’t able to get it repaired before flights started getting canceled because of cold weather and rain. Lamphear, who is from Kansas City and in Dallas for a work conference, said she was able to call the Omni hotel and beg to get her room back until Friday.
While she got her own hotel, several other passengers were denied financial compensation from the airline for hotels and food because the delays were tied to weather and mechanical issues, she said.
“I was on the phone until 1:30 a.m. trying to get a flight out Friday morning,” said Lamphear, who has 5 and 9-year-old daughters waiting in Missouri for mom to return. “If I didn’t get that flight it looked like there was nothing else for several days.”
Now she’s hoping her Friday morning flight at 6 p.m. doesn’t get scrapped because of weather.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, ground stops at DFW were issued several times throughout the morning as early as 5:45 a.m. A ground stop was even issued around 9 a.m. for gate and ramp issues.
Crews at DFW were also treating roads, bridges and overpasses near the airport to make sure the roads were passable. A handful of flights did start taking off around noon Thursday.
About 5,000 flights were canceled Thursday nationwide, according to Flightaware.com. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport also has more than 75% of its inbound and outbound flights canceled.
Still, there could be more delays into Friday with temperatures not expected to get above freezing until Friday afternoon.
American Airlines and its regional carriers canceled about 1,630 flights nationwide on Thursday, including 470 departing flights at DFW, a spokeswoman for the airline said.