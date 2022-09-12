DFW International Airport

DFW International Airport is now flying to more destinations nonstop than any other airport in the country, a title it held briefly before the pandemic and that it has run away with as the Sun Belt becomes the dominant air travel corridor.

Carriers, including Fort Worth-based American Airlines, are flying to 239 total destinations from DFW in September, more than the 232 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the longtime leader in connections in the U.S. American flies to 220 destinations from DFW alone, the airline said.

