Scott Eli Harris has no history of violence. But certain things “trigger” him, his wife told the court.
The 51-year-old Denton County military veteran would become enraged while watching Fox News and reading about COVID-19 vaccines on his phone, court records say. Harris on Monday pleaded guilty in federal court to sending violent threats to a Maryland physician who has regularly advocated for the use of the vaccines on CNN and elsewhere.
Harris, a landscaper from Aubrey, made violent, vulgar, racist and misogynistic threats toward Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at George Washington University, authorities say. The FBI arrested him in his garage in October.
In plea documents, Harris admitted to sending threats and faces up to five years in prison. He has been released with certain conditions, and a sentencing date has been set for April in a Maryland federal court.
“Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t,” Harris told Wen in a message left on her voicemail. “I’m a fifth generation U.S. Army veteran and a sniper … I can’t wait for the shooting to start … I hope you are ready … where is your (expletive) office?”
Harris also made disparaging comments about her Asian-American ethnicity in his July 2021 message, court records show.
“You have heard a vulgar, racist assault, verbal assault, against a United States magistrate judge, and now he has got an indictment where he is threatening a private citizen over ideological issues,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Stover said in an October court hearing. “And they have gotten more aggressive as time goes on.”
Elizabeth Genevieve Oyer, Harris’ lawyer, said in a statement her client is “embarrassed by his actions and sincerely apologizes for the harm he caused.”
Threats against health care workers and public health officials have been on the rise during the pandemic, authorities say. Inspired by heated political rhetoric, misinformation and conspiracy theories, people are lashing out and crossing the line into criminal behavior. Some have also threatened election workers. Federal authorities have responded with a wave of federal indictments.
On the day of Harris’ guilty plea this week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a terrorism threat advisory, warning about the spread of false information and conspiracy theories online. Such misinformation has undermined “public trust in U.S. government institutions,” the warning concluded.
“For example, there is widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19,” the advisory said. “Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021.”
Anger problem
Harris had a couple of minor drug arrests when he was young but has not been in trouble with the law since, according to testimony at his October detention hearing in Plano.
He enlisted in the Army, but by the time he arrived in Kuwait for the first Gulf War, it was over, family members testified. Harris finished out his brief Army career stationed in Panama. He lived with his brother in Aubrey until his marriage in September and had access to his brother’s shotgun at the home, according to testimony.
“He reads news on his phone and it upsets him,” Patrick Harris said about his brother in testimony during the hearing.
When asked about the angry phone calls, he said, “I think that he [Scott Harris] thinks that’s his only option.”
Harris’ wife, Melissa, said her husband is not on social media and that most of his calls to his local Congressional representatives are positive and encouraging.
“He makes phone calls to people when he sees something on TV,” she told the judge.
Though not known to be violent, Harris’ recent bouts of rage have been directed not only at national policy but also more mundane aggravations like road construction and traffic congestion, family members said during the court hearing. After his arrest, Harris told court officials he has an anger problem and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, court records show.
Nicholas Shepard, an FBI agent, testified that Harris has called local police in Denton County multiple times to complain about the traffic. The common theme, the agent said, was how angry and “foul mouthed” the rants were.
Harris also left an angry and vulgar voicemail in June 2021 for a New York federal judge with whom he disagreed, records show. The Hispanic judge had dismissed a grand jury panel due to a lack of racial diversity, and Harris called to express his disagreement in similar “racist, violent overtones,” Shepard said in his testimony.
The agent said the phone calls were warning signs of possible future violent behavior. Harris’ “harsh, vulgar, racist, misogynistic language” seemed to be escalating, Shepard said.
“It’s clear that he is repeatedly engaging in this type of threatening and harassing communications,” Shepard told the court. “Is he going to go and shoot someone tomorrow? I don’t know. But the red flags and the indicators are there ... I don’t know what for him would push him over the edge.”
Growing radicalization
Peter Simi, an extremism expert and associate professor of sociology at Chapman University in Orange, Calif., said such threats represent “long-standing sentiments” growing within a certain population. This general radicalization, he said, has produced expressions of “anger, discontent, resentment, anxiety and frustration.”
Simi called it a new phase of “everyday insurgency.” Not all threats against health and elections workers are specific or even criminal, he said. But they are reflective of overlapping ideologies and of similar emotional states, Simi said.
“This tactic needs to be seen within the realm of terrorism,” he said. “Because it’s meant to intimidate individuals, but it’s also meant to intimidate more broadly.”
The goal, Simi said, is to force officials to resign and go into hiding; and create a “general chilling effect.”
Adriane Casalotti, chief of government and public affairs for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, said the intimidation and threats directed at health care workers has forced more than 500 to quit their jobs since the pandemic began.
“That is expertise and leadership we are losing when we need it most,” she said in an email. “And it hampers efforts to recruit and retain new talent.”
The effects of this exodus will be felt for years to come, Casalotti said, impacting “safety and security” in the U.S. long after the pandemic has ended.
Last month, Chad Stark, a 54-year-old from the Austin suburbs was charged with sending death threats to election officials and judges.
And a West Virginia man remains behind bars after being arrested and charged with sending about 30 threatening emails over several months to Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins at the National Institutes of Health, as well as to other public health officials. Thomas Patrick Connally Jr., 56, allegedly threatened to kill Fauci and his family, writing they would be “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and set on fire.”
While Connally sent violent threats using a Swiss-based encrypted email service, Harris did not take measures to hide his identity, having made the calls from his personal cell phone, according to court records.
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement this week about Harris’ case that the pandemic has produced a disturbing increase in threats of violence against health care workers.
“Public health officials and doctors deserve our respect for their tireless efforts during the ongoing pandemic,” she said. “And individuals who seek to use threats of violence to intimidate and silence them will be held accountable.”
Simi said authorities need to develop a way to track such threats nationwide so proper resources can be applied.
“We need to learn more about the scope and nature of the problem,” he said. “We’re in a crisis situation.”
As Thomas J. Sobocinski, the head of the FBI’s Baltimore office, put it, “No one should live in fear for doing their job.”