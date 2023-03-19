Wise County Heritage Museum

The Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.

 Wise County Fire Marshal's Office

A late-1800s stone building that housed a history museum with North Texas archives and exhibits was destroyed in a blaze early Saturday.

The fire at the Wise County Heritage Museum ruined the majority of the three-story building but no injuries were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags