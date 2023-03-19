A late-1800s stone building that housed a history museum with North Texas archives and exhibits was destroyed in a blaze early Saturday.
The fire at the Wise County Heritage Museum ruined the majority of the three-story building but no injuries were reported.
First responders arrived at the museum just before 1 a.m. and within minutes flames had spread to every floor of the building and through the roof, Decatur Fire Chief Deroy Bennett told the Wise County Messenger. Within an hour the walls were crumbling despite efforts from multiple counties’ fire departments.
The museum was located at 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur.
The building was originally built to house Decatur Baptist College in 1893, according to the museum’s website, but operated as a museum preserving the county’s history since 1965. It also acted as the headquarters for the Wise County Historical Society.
The Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office and Decatur Fire Department are investigating the origin and cause of the fire.
“We are deeply saddened to announce that the Wise County Heritage Museum has caught on fire tonight,” a post on the museum’s Facebook page reads. “The entire building has been burned.”
