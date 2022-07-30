Texas education DMN

The State Board of Education will discuss what Texas students must learn in social studies class at a meeting Monday.

 Ben Torres/For The Dallas Morning News

State education leaders on Monday will wade into the complex process of revamping the standards for what children should learn about the world, Texas and America’s complicated past and present.

The State Board of Education will hold a public hearing on what students learn in social studies class, thrusting them into a national spotlight that’s grown even brighter amid escalating political pressures.