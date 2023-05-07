AllenAftermath_08

Roberto Marquez (wearing hat) and Fred Lowstetter raise a cross with a Texas flag as they construct a memorial outside an entrance to Allen Premium Outlets on Sunday, a day after a mass shooting at the mall in Allen.

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

ALLEN — More than a day since a gunman opened fire outside the Allen Premium Outlets, killing eight people and wounding seven others, authorities offered up few details about the nation’s second-deadliest mass shooting this year.

State leaders — including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and McKinney state Sen. Angela Paxton — attended a vigil Sunday evening at an Allen-area church but did not speak. Local politicians gave brief remarks.

Dallas Morning News staff writers Hojun Choi, Lauren McGaughy, Allie Morris, Lana Ferguson and Kelli Smith contributed to this report.

