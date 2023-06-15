A darknet fentanyl dealer was found guilty of multiple drug crimes and possession of child pornography Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas.
Sean Shaughnessy, 55, was convicted by a jury after a four-day trial and five-hour deliberation. Multiple undercover agents and former customers testified at the trial.
Evidence presented in court proved Shaughnessy sold fentanyl, carfentanil, pentedrone and fentanyl and pentedrone analogues over the dark web using the moniker “Fent4U,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The dark web allows users to conduct transactions with relative anonymity due to specialized software. Shaughnessy’s buyers purchased drugs over the dark web using cryptocurrencies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, and Shaughnessy shipped the drugs to their addresses.
“Drug traffickers who think operating on the darknet will shield them from prosecution should think again,” U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said in the news release. “We will scour the darkest recesses of the internet to find those dealing fentanyl, a drug that shatters lives and wrecks futures.”
One of Shaughnessy’s customers, a man in his 20s, died of an overdose involving fentanyl analogues just days after purchasing the drugs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Shaughnessy now faces up to 80 years in federal prison.
He was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, distribution of fentanyl and similar drugs and several counts of money laundering in 2019.
Fentanyl-related deaths in Texas have risen more than 500% in the past four years, as shown through provisional data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
On Tuesday, a man previously described by federal authorities as the “main source of supply” behind the deadly distribution of fentanyl-laced drugs to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD students pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Under a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Greg Abbott, people who illegally manufacture or distribute fentanyl that leads to death can be prosecuted for murder.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.