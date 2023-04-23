Dallas Zoo says 4 new baby lemurs are ‘thriving’

The Dallas Zoo welcomed the birth of four black-and-white ruffed lemurs in March, the zoo announced Friday.
The babies were born March 7 to parents Alina and Iggy, the zoo said, and are the first of their species born at the zoo in more than 30 years.
In a video shared on social media, associate curator of mammals Linda King said Alina is a first-time mom. After concerns Alina wasn’t producing enough milk, the zoo said zoologists stepped in to feed the infants by hand.
The babies are “thriving,” according to the zoo, but have not made their public debut yet. The zoo said the animal team is making sure they are strong enough to navigate their habitat at Lemur Lookout before venturing out.
“They’re inside practicing all those skills they’ll need for once they are out there when it’s a little warmer and they’re a little more developed,” King said.
The lemurs, whose names have not been announced, aren’t the only new primates at the zoo: On Wednesday, the zoo announced the birth of twin emperor tamarin monkeys on March 29.
— Isabella Volmert, The Dallas Morning News
