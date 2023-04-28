Dallas-based Tuesday Morning Corp. is going out of business after being sold out of bankruptcy Thursday to a liquidation company.
The retailer, which in February filed a second bankruptcy in three years, has been closing stores in recent years, but it still has 59 stores in Texas, including 18 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The closings come as Bed Bath & Beyond is also shutting down operations. That’s a lot of inventory hitting the market, possibly putting a dent in home goods sales at other retailers for the next few months.
The sale of Tuesday Morning, founded in Dallas in 1974 as a closeout retailer of gift and home merchandise, was approved at an afternoon hearing Thursday before Judge Edward L. Morris in the Fort Worth division of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.
Hilco Merchant Resources is paying more than $32 million for the company. The liquidation means a couple thousand employees at Tuesday Morning’s North Dallas headquarters and stores will be terminated as store operations wind down over the next few weeks.
Austin-based Invictus Global Management, which provided financing during the bankruptcy, wanted to buy the company and continue operating it.
Tuesday Morning’s investment banker, Dustin Mondell of Piper Sandler, said he recommended the Hilco offer after a marathon auction that started at 9:30 a.m. April 19 and ended at 4 a.m. April 20.
Tuesday Morning CEO Andrew Berger said Thursday that he was at the auction, heard all the discussions and he agreed with Mondell to accept the Hilco bid.
Invictus objected to the sale to Hilco Merchant Resources, and so did other lenders and several landlords, including Hillside Village shopping center in Dallas, Brixmor and Macerich Co.
An attorney for Invictus said it was “a sad and disappointing day” and that his client “tried very hard with a bridge loan and dip financing” to preserve the business.
Tuesday Morning had 487 stores in 40 states when it filed. About 265 stores have closed or are about to close. That left about 200 locations that the company had originally planned to reorganize around and exit bankruptcy as a smaller retailer with.
Texas has 59 of those stores, by far the most of any other state.
In North Texas, Tuesday Morning has 18 stores, two in Arlington, one each in Allen, Dallas, Denton, Euless, Farmers Branch, Frisco, Garland, Irving, Keller, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano, Rockwall, Sherman, Waxahachie and Weatherford.
Remaining Tuesday Morning stores will begin going-out-of-business sales soon.
The wind-down will be happening at the same time that Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its 360 namesake stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby stores. The big-box home goods store, which has been struggling under some operational missteps for almost two years, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday.
Bed Bath & Beyond has 52 stores in Texas, including two stores in Dallas and one each in Arlington, Denton, Euless, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, Mansfield, McKinney, Mesquite, Plano, Rockwall, Sherman, Southlake and Weatherford.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.