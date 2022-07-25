DALLAS — Dallas police wounded a woman who opened fire inside Dallas Love Field late Monday morning, suspending operations at the airport for hours.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie García said 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa was dropped off at the airport about 11 a.m., where she went inside the bathroom and came out wearing a hoodie. García said Odufuwa then pulled out a gun near the ticket counter area — before the security checkpoint — aimed it toward the ceiling and fired several times.

