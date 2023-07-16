The Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III, a Dallas megachurch leader and champion of social change, has been named as the successor to the Rev. Jesse Jackson as the leader of the Chicago-based Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson, 81, founded the initial organization, known as Operation PUSH, in 1971. The civil rights group later rebranded and merged with the National Rainbow Coalition in 1996.

0
0
0
0
0