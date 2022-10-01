The initial sale of a collection of rare U.S. gold coins and die patterns assembled by late Dallas oilman and philanthropist Harry W. Bass Jr. brought in $20.5 million for dozens of Dallas-based nonprofits.
One coin alone — an 1821 capped head left half eagle — accounted for $4.62 million of the total in what Heritage Auctions described as “furiously competitive bidding.” It drew 70 bids in Thursday’s auction in Long Beach, Calif.
“This is an extraordinary coin that brought an extraordinary result,” said Heritage Auctions executive vice president Todd Imhof in a statement. The coin is one of only two known to exist, with the other being part of the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution.
Bass’ collection, which he began assembling in the 1960s, has been on display at the American Numismatic Association’s Edward C. Rochette Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo., since October 2000. Earlier this year, his foundation’s trustees voted to sell the collection in order to boost its annual charitable giving from $2 million to at least $5 million.
The full collection includes 450 gold coins estimated to be worth more than $60 million and Heritage Auctions plans other auctions next year. The next is Jan. 4-9 in Orlando, Fla.
“The Bass Trustees are thrilled with the results,” said foundation executive director David Calhoun in a statement. Two additional coins sold Thursday topped $1 million. Others drew bids ranging from $264,000 to $702,000.