1821_Capped_Head_Left_Five_PR65_Cameo_Heritage_Auctions
This 1821 capped head left half eagle coin sold for over $4.6 million in an auction Thursday of the Harry W. Bass Jr. collection.

 Heritage Auctions

The initial sale of a collection of rare U.S. gold coins and die patterns assembled by late Dallas oilman and philanthropist Harry W. Bass Jr. brought in $20.5 million for dozens of Dallas-based nonprofits.

One coin alone — an 1821 capped head left half eagle — accounted for $4.62 million of the total in what Heritage Auctions described as “furiously competitive bidding.” It drew 70 bids in Thursday’s auction in Long Beach, Calif.

