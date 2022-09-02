HEBEVERGREEN_001
Billboards advertise the H-E-B opening soon in Frisco along the Dallas North Tollway on Aug. 15

 Liesbeth Powers/DMN

Dallas North Tollway in Frisco is expanding to accommodate explosive growth in Collin and Denton counties.

The North Texas Tollway Authority will add a fourth lane in each direction of the highway between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and U.S. 380. Improvements to ramps and intersections will also be included.

