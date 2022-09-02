Dallas North Tollway in Frisco is expanding to accommodate explosive growth in Collin and Denton counties.
The North Texas Tollway Authority will add a fourth lane in each direction of the highway between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and U.S. 380. Improvements to ramps and intersections will also be included.
The $160 million project aims to improve commutes and provide better access to developments near the tollway, NTTA spokesman Michael Rey said.
Expansion accommodates “growth we’ve already seen and anticipates the future growth from cities to the north of this segment,” he said.
Collin and Denton counties ranked No. 2 and 6, respectively, in the U.S. last year for population growth, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Collin County added more than 36,000 residents from 2020 to 2021, to more than 1.9 million people. Meanwhile, Denton County added more than 27,000 residents, with a population of more than 941,000.
Congestion is likely to grow even more in coming months with an H-E-B grocery store opening along the tollway in Frisco this fall.
Last month, construction signs and temporary barriers were placed throughout the Frisco corridor.
Most of the tollway construction will take place in the center median, Rey said, but drivers should expect occasional left lane closures during non-peak hours.
Speed limits between El Dorado Parkway and PGA Parkway will be reduced from 70 to 60 miles per hour.
Completion is expected in late 2025, weather permitting.
This is the NTTA’s latest expansion. It recently added a fourth lane in both directions to the Sam Rayburn Tollway and additional lanes to the President George Bush Turnpike between State Highway 78 in Garland and Interstate 20 in Grand Prairie.