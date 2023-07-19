Tollroads5

An entrance to the Dallas North Tollway near its intersection with Frisco’s Preston Road in 2019. Work is underway to widen the highway in Frisco.

 Vernon Bryant/Dallas Morning News

Now that the Dallas North Tollway extension over the U.S. 380 bridge is open and easing congestion in Frisco, Prosper and Celina, work to widen the highway continues in Frisco.

The U.S. 380 bridge’s southbound entrance opened Feb. 20 and the northbound lane opened March 11, and 11,000 vehicles traveled that stretch of the DNT on opening day in February, according to Michael Rey, media relations manager for North Texas Tollway Authority.

