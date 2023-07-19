Now that the Dallas North Tollway extension over the U.S. 380 bridge is open and easing congestion in Frisco, Prosper and Celina, work to widen the highway continues in Frisco.
The U.S. 380 bridge’s southbound entrance opened Feb. 20 and the northbound lane opened March 11, and 11,000 vehicles traveled that stretch of the DNT on opening day in February, according to Michael Rey, media relations manager for North Texas Tollway Authority.
That extension put the DNT north to West First Street in Prosper and is an important time-saver for those traveling on the DNT past the U.S. 380 intersection.
In August, crews began widening the DNT in Frisco from the Sam Rayburn Tollway to U.S. 380. The project, which will add an additional lane in each direction to help with traffic flow, is expected to be complete in late 2025.
Rey said the daily traffic counts in May ranged from 100,000 on the southern section near SRT to 88,000 on the northern section near Eldorado Parkway.
Elizabeth Mow, assistant executive director of infrastructure for NTTA, said the project creates a dynamic economic engine for the region.
“North Texas drivers benefit from the Dallas North Tollway widening and expansion through better access to the places they live, work, shop and play,” Mow said. “In turn, businesses and communities grow and thrive.”
Also in the works is reconstruction of the intersection and the DNT bridge over Fields Parkway in Frisco. The northbound bridge was demolished last fall.
The southbound exit ramp at John Hickman Parkway will close for reconstruction, and NTTA crews will relocate the existing ramp to improve business access and traffic flow in The Star District.
Rey said dates for the exit ramp closing have not yet been scheduled.
Crews in mid-2024 will begin construction on the DNT to continue its path north from West First Street in Prosper to F.M. 428 in Celina. This project is currently in the design phase.
As growth sprawls toward Oklahoma, more projects are expected.