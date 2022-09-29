Hundreds of low-income families could receive $250 a month for a year starting sometime in 2023 under a new Dallas proposal.

The Dallas City Council on Wednesday approved carrying over at least $20 million in excess sales tax revenue into the upcoming budget for racial equity-related initiatives. A proposal unveiled to the City Council on Friday suggests using $1 million of that for a pilot program giving unrestricted money to 325 families living in historically underserved areas.

