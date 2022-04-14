This is what a Texas-size recovery looks like. Dallas-Fort Worth added 275,800 jobs in the 12 months ended in February, almost three times more than a typical year of job growth.
Only New York and Los Angeles, with many millions of additional residents, notched more hires in the past year, according to recent government data.
The local growth rate also was exceptional. Non-farm employment in DFW grew 7.4%, well ahead of the national average of 4.9%.
Restaurants and bars, which were crushed by the pandemic, grew jobs in North Texas by a whopping 16.5%. They had a net gain of almost 45,000 jobs in 12 months, enough new hires to match the industry’s employment before the pandemic hit.
“Our business is back — and back in a big way,” said Jim Baron, CEO and co-owner of Blue Mesa Grill and TNT/Tacos and Tequila.
Weekly sales at his Fort Worth restaurant were 36% ahead of last year’s pace, he said. Revenue from all three locations, including Addison and Plano, are near 2019 levels.
“And the catering business hasn’t kicked in yet,” Baron said, noting that many office workers are still doing their jobs from home.
From 2012 to 2019, DFW added an average of nearly 100,000 jobs a year, consistently ranking among the nation’s best-performing metros. In 2020, after the pandemic lockdowns, the region lost just over 120,000 employees.
By last fall, DFW had recovered those losses and then some. The region added about 35,000 jobs in both October and November, and since then, job growth has been closer to historical norms — averaging nearly 10,000 hires a month.
“We’re doing really well, and we’re making up for a lot of lost ground,” said Julie Percival, a Dallas regional economist for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Austin added jobs at an even faster rate than Dallas — 9.1% in the past year. San Antonio was up 6.8% and Houston up 6.5%, also well above the U.S. job growth rate.
“Texas is roaring back,” Percival said. “A lot of our industries are now back on track with their historical growth.”
Several industries grew sharply, including financial activities; transportation and warehousing; and professional, scientific and technical services, which include many tech occupations. Together, the three accounted for over 81,000 new jobs in the past year.
Restaurants and bars stand out for the size of their losses — and recovery. An estimated 90,000 locations closed temporarily or permanently in the U.S., according to the National Restaurant Association.
In DFW, restaurants and bars cut over 100,000 jobs in spring 2020, and hiring seemed to rise and fall with each COVID-19 wave. As business finally returned, restaurants had to compete for workers in a tight labor market. How did Baron manage to staff up for the current recovery?
By offering higher pay, including a minimum of $75 for a lunch shift and $100 for a dinner shift for servers. He increased pay for cooks to $20-$22 an hour, and many work 10 hours of overtime a week for an additional boost, he said.
Usually, servers earn more in tips than the guaranteed minimum, thanks to the increase in customer traffic.
“We get [applicants] through the door by offering this guaranteed amount,” Baron said. “But they stay because they’re earning money. And if that stops, they’ll be gone.”
He expects business to remain strong, citing “this huge pent-up demand,” coupled with fewer restaurants operating today. He’s raised prices, including a $2 increase for brunch, because people understand that food and labor costs are rising.
“We’ve increased prices strategically, and there’s been almost no pushback,” Baron said.
That bodes well for his restaurants and the service economy in general. But hiring in DFW is expected to slow this year and return to more historical levels.
ThinkWhy, a Dallas-based software services company that focuses on the labor market, projects that DFW will add 118,000 employees in 2022. That would put Dallas behind New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
“Dallas has already recovered so much” compared with other large metros, said Jay Denton, chief labor market analyst at ThinkWhy. “We expect job growth to start to moderate — closer to what we’ve seen previously.”
The company still ranks DFW as the hottest job market for 2022. Next up on its list are Phoenix; Austin; Raleigh; Seattle; Boise; Provo; Orlando; Charlotte and Nashville.
A year ago, DFW also ranked No. 1 in ThinkWhy’s top 10.
In the company’s view, these are the strongest hubs for talent — places where prospective workers can find rising wages, plenty of peers with similar education, good housing options and great job growth. They also appeal to employers and hiring managers because they can find qualified candidates or be able to recruit them.
“They tend to be big population magnets,” Denton said of the top-ranked job markets. “People are still moving there from other parts of the country, and that makes for a strong talent base.”
Wages have moved up, too, with average pay in DFW rising about 7.5% last year, Denton estimates.
To get people to switch jobs, employers often have to dig deep. To attract a software engineer in DFW, for example, Denton recommends offering over $115,000 a year, about $9,000 more than the median pay.
Many employers, especially small companies, haven’t adjusted pay regularly. The gap between what they’re currently paying for a position and what the market is offering can be as high as 20%, Denton said.
“Many were paying below market for a while, and that’s where you see a lot more turnover,” he said.
Migration has long been a key contributor to rapid job growth here. During the pandemic, DFW had a big increase in net migrants from other states, according to a study by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
While Denton expects domestic migration to continue, he cited two threats: home prices and remote work. If both continue to grow rapidly, more people could choose to locate in less expensive places and maybe work remotely for a Dallas company.
But he said Dallas has many advantages, from a pro-business approach that attracts employers to a long record of stellar job growth.
“A whole lot of good things are going on here,” Denton said.