DALLAS — A longtime North Texas doctor was denied bond Monday on federal charges related to allegations that he injected IV bags with drugs that caused almost a dozen patients to experience unexpected cardiac emergencies between May and August of this year.
Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59, was arrested in Plano on Wednesday and faces federal charges of tampering with a consumer product causing death and intentional drug adulteration.
Magistrate Judge David L. Horan handed down the decision after just less than two hours of testimony from law enforcement and one of Ortiz’s former attorneys.
Horan — who mulled the decision for multiple minutes — said there is no combination of conditions, such as house arrest, that would “reasonably ensure the safety” of the community if Ortiz was released on bond.
Ortiz, an anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, is part of an ongoing criminal investigation that started late last month into serious cardiac complications suffered by patients at the center and the death of 55-year-old Melanie Kaspar, another anesthesiologist at the facility.
The case has gained national attention, and Monday’s small courtroom was at capacity for Ortiz’s hearing with more than 20 people in the gallery.
Law enforcement alleges Ortiz was injecting heart-stopping drugs such as bupivacaine, epinephrine and lidocaine into IV bags that were used on patients he was not treating. At least four IV bags were found to contain these drugs, which are available to doctors and kept in an unlocked cabinet during the day at the surgical center, an investigator said Monday.
The Texas Medical Board was contacted by federal authorities about the criminal investigation earlier this month and suspended Ortiz’s medical license Sept. 9 after concluding he posed “imminent peril” to public health.
Ortiz was called a “medical terrorist” three times during the hearing by prosecutor John de la Garza, an assistant U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of Texas, saying the doctor was “placing IV fluid bag bombs just waiting for them to go off.”
Prosecutors said Ortiz’s motive for tampering with IV bags could be out of retaliation for pending disciplinary action in a separate investigation.
After Ortiz found out about the action, he complained to other physicians that the center was trying to “crucify” him, prosecutors said.
Daniel Allgeyer, special agent with the Food and Drug Administration, testified that a patient in one of Ortiz’s surgeries on May 19 experienced an obstructed airway, prompting a disciplinary inquiry less than a week later. Two days after the inquiry, the first of the dozen recent cardiac emergency incidents happened, Allgeyer said.
Two surveillance videos from the surgical center were shown in court.
One video showed Ortiz walking from an operating room to the bag warmer, placing a single bag inside, looking both directors down the empty hallway and then walking away. Just more than an hour later, according to Allgeyer, a patient suffered a cardiac emergency.
The second video showed Ortiz leave an operating room carrying an IV bag concealed in what appeared to be a paper folder, swap the bag with another from the warmer, and walk away. About a half-hour later, another patient suffered a cardiac emergency.
The prosecution cited multiple incidents that happened outside of the facility they say show that Ortiz is a possible danger to the public, including a previous conviction of shooting his neighbor’s dog with a pellet gun and accusations that he yelled at and got in the faces of administrators at a different medical facility when asked to wear a face mask.
Most recently, two nurses at the center refused to talk to law enforcement for this latest investigation, saying they were afraid of him. One specifically said “they know of his violent past,” Allgeyer said.
“He’s mad. He’s angry. He thinks he’s been done wrong,” prosecutor de la Garza said. “He will strike back” at innocent people and colleagues.
Ortiz’s defense attorney called the accusations involving the yelling match and the nurses being afraid of Ortiz hearsay.
The defense also argued Ortiz is a loving family man with four kids all in the North Texas area. Their one witness, attorney Kristi Motley who is a close friend of Ortiz after previously representing him in a custody case, also said she had never known him to be an angry or violent person.
If convicted, Ortiz faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Baylor Scott & White said recent patients are being contacted, and patients with questions may call 214-818-2794.