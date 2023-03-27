Prominent Dallas civil rights attorney Lee Merritt was jailed in Collin County after being arrested at a protest Sunday in memory of Marvin Scott III, who died in Collin County Jail custody in 2021.

Police also identified two others arrested at the protest as Shelby Tauber and LaChay Batts. Batts is Marvin Scott's sister, and Tauber is a local photographer.

