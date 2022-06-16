DALLAS — The World Cup is coming back to North Texas.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area was named one of 16 host sites for the 2026 quadrennial men’s tournament, with matches slated for the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“This is such a big moment for our city,” said FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt, who was also the Dallas 2026 host city bid chair. “This has been an amazing bid process. The economic impact of what we’re bringing to Dallas-Fort Worth is in the billions.”
When singer and actress Becky G announced on the FS1 broadcast that DFW had been picked, a large roar went up from the crowd gathered for a watch party at the AT&T Discovery District. Local superstars Dak Prescott of the Cowboys and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks were part of a video welcoming the world to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“The World Cup is one of the greatest events in sports. The world stops when the World Cup is playing,” FC Dallas coach Nico Estévez said. “We saw the impact that it had in 1994, after the creation of MLS. I can’t imagine what it’s going to be after the 2026 World Cup. All the generations, all these kids that love the sport are going to have the World Cup here.”
DFW must still play the waiting game, though: North Texas won’t know how many matches, or which marquee tilts will be here (like the semifinals or final) until a later date. The United States is joined by Canada and Mexico in hosting the tournament.
The U.S. hosted the international event in 1994, and six matches were played at the Cotton Bowl. Mexico hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986. The U.S. hosted the women’s tournament in 1999 and 2003.
“We would love to have the U.S. for at least one game. That is a big prize,” Hunt said. “We would love to have Mexico here, too. That fan base is so strong and so passionate. I don’t know if we would get both.”
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked how bringing the World Cup to the Cowboys’ home stadium compares to winning the Super Bowl.
“I think it’s a broader interest,” Jones said. “The longer I’m in sports, the more I realize just how meaningful soccer is to the world. To be able to participate in such an event, one that takes years of planning, and the passions and the careers that are involved, to be able to have these games is really awesome and inspiring.”
Houston’s NRG Stadium was also selected to host matches, as were nine other U.S. metro areas: Atlanta, Boston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.
Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey will host matches in Mexico. Canada’s two host cities are Vancouver and Toronto.
What’s next?
“We celebrate,” Hunt said.
He then added: “After World Cup 2022 is over, they are going to make the decision on where [each of] the matches is going to be played. They will make an announcement I hope in the first half of next year and [will announce] the decision for where the finals are going to be played. And obviously that is the ultimate goal, to play the finals of the 2026 World Cup at AT&T Stadium.
“Other big goals are to have as many national teams as possible to come use Dallas as their home base. We also want the International Broadcast Center to be awarded to Fair Park. Lastly is the referee headquarters, which we are also chasing.”
Hunt said he is confident DFW will host at least six matches, but it could be more. When asked which cities could be Dallas’ toughest competition to landing the championship match, he said Los Angeles, New Jersey/New York and Atlanta.
“We want to do everything in our power to have the championship game,” Jones said. “It is an opportunity to literally have the world gather in appreciation of what we know, and that’s what a great place Dallas is. When we built that stadium, we basically built it to have great, great events. It wasn’t just for American football.
“There is a lot of value for us to do this in a spectacular way and do things that they’ll write a book about.”
What gives DFW an advantage as it chases that ultimate prize?
“Dallas is ready to be on the world stage,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said. “We are, without a doubt, the best market in the entire United States to host a major sporting event. We’re a top-10 city in the country. We’re at the heart of the fourth-largest and the fastest-growing metro area in the country, and we’ve already proven that we can host All-Star Games, major NCAA Tournaments, Super Bowl-related events, Super Bowls. Dallas is a welcoming city. It’s an international city, where we regard our diversity as a strength.”
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney reflected on the importance of having a truly regional bid in which multiple cities played huge roles. “All the cities came together, all offered something different,” he said.
But 2026 might just be the beginning.
“With the World Cup coming in 2026, we are entering the most exciting time in the soccer history of this country,” Hunt said. “We want to bring a women’s World Cup to the United States and to Dallas in either 2027 or 2031.”
The 1994 World Cup provided an economic boom to the country and region, and also helped kick-start more mainstream interest in professional soccer stateside. The MLS launched two years later, and the Dallas Burn was one of the founding clubs.
Now known as FC Dallas and headquartered at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, the MLS squad and surrounding area is also poised to benefit from World Cup matches in the region. Matches won’t be played in Frisco or the Cotton Bowl, but both are integral parts of the region’s bid this time around.
“I’m not sure America was really ready for soccer in 1994,” Hunt said. “It was such a new thing and a novel thing. But this is becoming a soccer mature country, a soccer mature market. I think this is an incredible moment to bring the World Cup to the United States.”
How big has soccer become in the United States? On Tuesday, Apple and Major League Soccer announced a 10-year partnership on a streaming service that will allow fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. The service will be available exclusively through the Apple TV app beginning next year.
“I think we will see the growth of soccer in a way that has never been experienced before,” Hunt said. “This TV contract is going to bring MLS to the rest of the world — 108 countries will get MLS soccer going forward. You’re going to see continued expansion of Major League Soccer, and you’re going to see continued expansion in the NWSL [National Women’s Soccer League].”
Hunt, who has attended every World Cup since 1986 and was a ball boy for a game at the 1994 World Cup, said changes will have to be made at AT&T Stadium.
“There will be major renovations that occur to get the field in,” he said. “I don’t think they will have to do anything so substantial to the stadium itself, but we’re going to have to lift the field up off the floor to get it high enough so you can have a field be long enough and wide enough to meet the standards that FIFA requires.”
So what big event is left to host that North Texas hasn’t previously landed?
“There is only one other major sporting event out there that we haven’t hosted yet that we would have an opportunity to host — the Olympics,” said Monica Paul, executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission. “That would be many, many years down the line.”
World Cup host cities at a glance
Who’s in? Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles (Inglewood, California), Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver
Who’s out? Cincinnati, Denver, Edmonton, Nashville, Orlando, Washington, D.C.
Regions: West (Guadalajara, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver), Central (Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Monterrey, Mexico City) and East (Boston, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, Toronto)
What’s next? At a date to be determined, FIFA officials will decide which of the 16 cities will host group play and which will host elimination round matches.