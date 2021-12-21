The Dallas area is seeing one of the country’s biggest increases in home rental costs.
Dallas single-family home rents were up by almost 15% year-over-year in October, according to a new report from CoreLogic.
The Dallas-area was tied with Austin for the fifth largest single-family rent increases in the U.S. in October.
Nationwide rents were up 10.9% from a year earlier.
“Single-family rent growth hit its sixth consecutive record high in October 2021, mirroring record price increases in the for-sale housing market,” Molly Boesel, principal economist at CoreLogic, said in the report. “Rent growth in October 2020 had already recovered from pre-pandemic lows and rent growth this October was more than three times that of a year earlier.”
The greatest single-family rent increases were in Miami (29.7%) and Phoenix (19.3%).
The jump in home rental costs comes as the price of purchasing a house soars in most parts of the country.
And nationwide single-family home rental vacancies are at a 25-year low.
CoreLogic said that median single-family home rental costs in the Dallas area are $1,900 a month.
Costs of apartments in North Texas are rising at an even faster clip than single-family homes.
In November average Dallas-Fort Worth apartment rents rose 16.1% year over year, according to RealPage. And the average DFW monthly apartment rent is up to a record $1,387.
The surge in rental costs in the area comes as median single-family home purchase costs have risen 20% this year from 2020 levels, according to data from local real estate agents.