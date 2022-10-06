While there are signs that the North Texas apartment rental market is cooling, the Dallas area had one of the country’s largest rent increases in September.
With a hike of about 12% from a year earlier, the Dallas area ranked fourth among the major metros with the greatest rental costs gains, according to a new report by Yardi Systems.
During the next year, rents here are likely to rise by another 10.8%, analysts with the firm’s multifamily research department said in their September report.
“Multifamily rents fell flat in September as the market continues to decelerate along with the rest of the economy,” according to the report. “The average national asking rent was $1,718, the same rate as August.
“Year-over-year rent growth slid more than a full percentage point for the third month in a row.”
Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the metro areas still seeing strong rent increases, despite a dramatic decline in leasing.
The D-FW saw negative net apartment leasing in the first quarter, the first such dip in more than five years, according to Richardson-based RealPage.
Third-quarter apartment rents for all of the D-FW area averaged $1,540 — up 13.4% from a year ago.
The slowdown in leasing wasn’t just in North Texas.
RealPage reports that nationwide net apartment leasing was a negative 82,095 units in the most recent quarter — “the first time in RealPage’s 30 years of tracking U.S. apartments that demand registered negative during a third-quarter period,” according to RealPage economist Jay Parsons. “Negative demand means that the number of renters moving out of apartments topped the number moving in.’
RealPage analysts attributed the the fall-off in leasing to higher rents, overall inflation and economic uncertainty.
“Encouragingly, though, low unemployment rates and strong income growth remain tailwinds, as do favorable demographics,” Parsons said in the report.
RealPage is forecasting smaller year-over-year apartment rent increases for D-FW in the months ahead.
While apartment leasing stalled in the third quarter, construction of new rental units in D-FW ramped up with more than 63,000 apartments on the way, RealPage found.
The biggest rental increases are in the Sun Belt and West, according to a new study by Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. Markets in Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah had some of the greatest gains.
“In areas around the country where demand overwhelms supply, renters are getting hit with near-record premiums and annual increases,” Ken Johnson, an economist in Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business, said in a statement. “In markets with more of a balance between supply and demand, rents are relatively stable.”
The study, which includes both apartments and single-family homes for rent, estimates the average rent in the Dallas area was more than $1,881 in August. That’s up about 13.5% from a year earlier.