RangeWater
Buy Now

Construction crews work at the RangeWater apartments in Dallas on Jan. 5.

 Elias Valverde II

While there are signs that the North Texas apartment rental market is cooling, the Dallas area had one of the country’s largest rent increases in September.

With a hike of about 12% from a year earlier, the Dallas area ranked fourth among the major metros with the greatest rental costs gains, according to a new report by Yardi Systems.

Tags

Recommended for you