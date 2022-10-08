Housing image
Buy Now

In a North Texas real estate forecast event Friday, experts pushed back on the idea of a housing crash similar to 2008.

 Smiley N. Pool/DMN

Real estate experts expect the Dallas-Fort Worth housing market to continue to cool down. What they’re not anticipating is a 2008-style housing crash.

“If you’ve been reading the national press and so forth, they’ll tell you the sky is falling,” Jim Gaines, an economist at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, told a crowd of real estate agents Friday at the MetroTex Association of Realtors’ annual housing forecast. “Well, I’m here to tell you the sky isn’t really falling; it’s raining.”

Tags

Recommended for you