INDUSTRIAL_0010
Since Goodyear put its shipping hub in Forney, other companies, including Amazon and Walmart, have located distribution centers in the city east of Dallas.

 Shafkat Anowar/DMN

For years, the Kaufman County town of Forney was known mostly for its antique shops and growing residential neighborhoods.

So, when Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. decided to place a massive distribution center on the east side of Forney along U.S. Highway 80 just east of Dallas in 2018, the decision made headlines.

