For years, the Kaufman County town of Forney was known mostly for its antique shops and growing residential neighborhoods.
So, when Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. decided to place a massive distribution center on the east side of Forney along U.S. Highway 80 just east of Dallas in 2018, the decision made headlines.
Since then, other companies have followed Goodyear to Forney, so it now has big shipping hubs for Amazon, Walmart, Hayes Co., Steve Silver Co. and others.
More than 10 million square feet of additional warehouse space is on the way in Forney, making it one of the fastest-growing logistics centers in North Texas.
More companies will soon head in that direction.
“It has everything to do with what existing buildings of the desired size are available and ready for move-in,” said Lynn Spencer, Forney’s director of economic development. “What I’m seeing has more to do with timing of what existing buildings are available, are they the right size and our access to labor in the D-FW region.”
Forney isn’t the only emerging distribution market in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Developers are also migrating to locations in Denton, McKinney, Midlothian, Waxahachie and other growing warehousing locations, looking for affordable building sites that have access to transportation corridors.
North Texas leads the country in warehouse building, with more than 70 million square feet of buildings in the development pipeline. And builders are scouting the area to find new construction sites.
“The market is expanding outward from the D-FW core,” said Cushman & Wakefield executive managing director Kurt Griffin. “Primarily, it’s due to the lack of available developable industrial land in the older, more established markets.”
Older industrial parks in many suburbs around Dallas and Fort Worth are almost fully built out, he said.
And zoning new industrial building sites has become harder in many cities, due to resident opposition to warehouses.
“It’s becoming more difficult to obtain zoning, particularly in the bedroom communities,” Griffin said. “We want to find sites where development is welcome and appreciated.”
Access to major highways and proximity to multiple consumer markets is still important, he said. “A lot of the companies that operate in the metroplex distribute regionally,” Griffin said.
Distribution sites in Denton can ship merchandise south to D-FW and north to Oklahoma.
Locations in Forney are also on trucking routes that serve East Texas and beyond.
Developer VanTrust Real Estate recently expanded its warehouse building program with a project in Forney, and executive vice president Bill Baumgardner said access to U.S. 80 and Interstate 20 were important factors in picking the site.
Baumgardner said the “uptapped labor market” east of Dallas was also a draw. “Companies like Amazon and Goodyear made significant investments in Forney,” he said, catching the attention of other shippers.
One of North Texas’ biggest industrial developers, the Perot family’s Hillwood, is best known for its 27,000-acre AllianceTexas project in North Fort Worth. Hillwood also built the Goodyear warehouse in Forney and is targeting other new industrial market cities, including Cedar Hill and Midlothian southwest of Dallas.
“I think we are going to find, in the next to five to 10 years, us looking at new cities we didn’t think would be industrial,” said Hillwood’s senior vice president Reid Goetz. “What was considered a fringe market 15 years ago might be considered in-fill today.
“It’s inevitable we will continue to grow out.”
Not all of North Texas’ big industrial builders are headed to the boonies — at least not for a while.
“We won’t be the first to build in some of those locations,” said Crow Holdings Industrial senior managing director Will Mundinger. “But we track those markets closely.
“Once it’s been established that’s a location where tenants will lease, we will be developing in those locations, too.”