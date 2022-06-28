Some consumers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the right to abortion by stocking up on emergency contraceptive pills sold over the counter.
A check Monday evening of Walmart, CVS, Kroger and Target stores in Dallas found brands such as Plan B and Take Action products on the shelf — but dwindling.
CVS put up limit signs on Plan B One-Step pills, which cost $49.99, and Aftera, priced at $39.99. Walgreen’s keeps its “morning after” pills behind the counter, and a cashier said she had some in stock.
Target’s shelves were empty of the two brands it sells, Plan B One-Step and Take Action, at the Northeast SuperTarget on Skillman and Abrams. Walmart had four boxes of Plan B in a locked glass shelf, and Kroger had a couple of different brands at its Forest Lane store.
All stores put the boxes in theft-protection cases.
The decision to purchase pills just in case is being debated on social media and people are encouraging each other not to buy the products in panic. Many of the shortages of toilet paper and cleaning supplies in the early months of the pandemic were from panic buying. First stores and their warehouses couldn’t keep up with the demand and, eventually, factories couldn’t either.
CVS said that it has an “ample supply of Plan B and Aftera” at it stores and online at CVS.com. The largest U.S. drugstore chain put what it’s calling a temporary purchase limit of three products “to ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves.”
The pills, which can be bought without a prescription, contain levonorgestrel and are considered an emergency contraceptive. The products are widely available from drugstores, supermarket and superstore pharmacy sections.
Brand names include: Plan B One Step, Take Action, My Way, Option 2, Preventeza, AfterPill, My Choice, Aftera, EContra and others.