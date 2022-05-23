WASHINGTON — Russia issued a “permanent ban” on 963 Americans over the weekend that applies to Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and all but one of their fellow Texans in the U.S. House.
Those who bothered to respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s snub reacted with a shrug, or embraced it with pride over their opposition to his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
“Putin is a KGB thug, he launched a stalled war against Ukraine, and he’s running out of options,” Cruz said. “It’s a badge of honor to be sanctioned by him, and to now be sanctioned by both Russia and communist China, but this list also shows he’s failing and flailing.”
Also no longer allowed to travel to the land of borscht, propaganda and aggression: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Former President Donald Trump is conspicuously omitted, as are Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Kentucky’s other senator, Rand Paul, who tried to block a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that Biden signed on Saturday, the same day Russia issued its largely symbolic travel ban.
But the list does include John McCain, Harry Reid, and Orrin Hatch – long-serving and prominent senators whose need for a Russian visa expired, since all three are deceased.
“Making Putin’s Russia banishment list might be the only thing I’ll ever have in common with Ted Cruz,” quipped Rep. Marc Veasey, a Fort Worth Democrat.
Cornyn, who traveled to Kyiv last week with McConnell and other Republicans to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and show solidarity, offered a sarcastic response via Twitter: “Putin has banned me from going to Russia, again. #HeartBreaking NOT.”
“I did not have plans to visit Russia anytime soon,” said Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Dallas, a Democrat who chairs the House science committee and is retiring this year after 30 years in Congress. “I continue to stand with the people of Ukraine, a sovereign and independent nation with a democratically-elected president and parliament. If doing so prohibits me from traveling to Russia, then so be it.”
Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its latest banned-from-Russia list was intended deter U.S. elites “who incite Russophoia” from further “hostile actions.”
“Russian counter-sanctions are aimed at forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial ‘rules-based world order’ on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical realities,” the ministry said.
The list builds on sanctions announced by the Kremlin on April 13 against 398 members of Congress, in retaliation for U.S. sanctions leveled three weeks earlier against 328 members of the Russian Duma, or parliament.
“These persons ... have been blacklisted,” the ministry declared then.
Cruz and Cornyn were not on that list.
But 30 Texans in the U.S. House were, plus one who had recently resigned.
“I welcome their hatred,” Dallas Rep. Colin Allred, a Democrat, said at the time, quoting Franklin D. Roosevelt and vowing that “despite sanctions against me and my colleagues, I won’t stop working to help Ukraine and end this senseless war.”
The latest list inexplicably leaves out Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a three-term McAllen Democrat who was included in the April 13 ban.
“Seems like an intern at the Kremlin might have overlooked me when putting together this new sanctions list. I hope Russia fixes this oversight and adds me back,” he tweeted Monday afternoon.
The new list from Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs includes Secretary of State Antony Blinken and two predecessors, Hillary Clinton, who served under Barack Obama, and Mike Pompeo, who served under Trump.
Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were sanctioned in March. Both are on the new list, too, along with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Jen Psaki, who resigned earlier this month as White House press secretary.
The president’s son, Hunter Biden, is listed. So are Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft President Brad Smith shouldn’t plan a trip to The Hermitage in St. Petersburg anytime soon. Nor should ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.
Or Oscar-winning movie star Morgan Freeman. He’s played a U.S. president twice (Deep Impact and Angel Has Fallen) and the president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, once (Invictus), though his offense, according to Russia, was in taping a video in 2017 “accusing Russia of conspiring against the United States” — a reference to his narration of a PSA for the Committee to Investigate Russia that accused Moscow of meddling in the 2016 president election.
“Imagine this movie script: a former KGB spy, angry at the collapse of his motherland, plots a course for revenge. ... He establishes an authoritarian regime, then he sets his sights on his sworn enemy: the United States,” Freeman intoned.
As for Gonzalez, the one Texas incumbent omitted from the new list, he’s no fan of Putin or the invasion.
On March 17, Gonzalez voted to revoke normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, which has supported the Ukraine invasion.
On March 25, he called for a ban on uranium imports from Russia, “to cut off Putin’s war chest ... and support President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people as they continue to fight back against a tyrannical regime.”
On April 5, he pressed for a ban on U.S. travel by Mexican lawmakers who had formed a Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee, accusing them of choosing “to shun the free world.” He also denounced the Mexican government for its “disgraceful” refusal to impose sanctions on Russia or send aid to Ukraine.
Two former Texas congressmen made the ban list: Republican Ted Poe, who retired in 2019 after seven terms from a Houston-area district, and Filemon Vela, a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee who resigned in March, four months after winning his fifth term, to work at a lobbying and law firm.
Vela was already on the April 13 ban list.