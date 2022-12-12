DALLAS — Yet another omicron subvariant is gaining ground in North Texas as coronavirus cases slowly climb alongside other respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV.
XBB is a relatively recent addition to the alphabet soup of highly contagious but seemingly less-severe omicron offshoots. It’s what’s known as a recombinant variant, or a strain made up of two other variants. In this case, XBB is a combination of the omicron subvariants BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75.
The subvariant, which has been spreading globally for months, accounted for less than 5% of COVID-19 strains in Texas in the week ending Nov. 26, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data, up from less than 2% the week prior. North Texas is seeing more XBB cases than other parts of the state, said Dr. Jeffrey SoRelle, who leads UT Southwestern Medical Center’s COVID-19 variant tracking effort.
While XBB appears to cause less severe disease than other omicron sublineages, the strain sparked the interest of medical experts because of what its recombinant nature could mean for future COVID-19 variants. XBB is already the dominant variant in some countries in Asia.
“Instead of making sort of a slow mutational progress, it represents a very large change,” SoRelle said. “It may combine the worst parts of two different variants, and it makes the leap forward faster than just the natural mutation rates.”
Recombinant variants typically arise when someone has two different strains at the same time, which can allow the genetic material of both strains to mix in the same cell, SoRelle said. Getting infected with two COVID-19 strains at the same time is relatively rare, but more than a dozen recombinant variants have been detected since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 found itself somewhat on the back burner in recent months as other respiratory illnesses saw massive case and hospitalization increases, especially in children. Coronavirus cases are again climbing, though, marking a trend that is likely to continue during the upcoming winter holidays, public health experts say.
It’s been one year since the original omicron variant began its spread through North Texas, wreaking havoc on hospitals for months. During the peak of the omicron surge, hospitals in the region reported more than 4,000 admitted COVID-19 patients.
SoRelle said he expects COVID-19 cases this winter to increase slowly rather than in a rapid wave. “But I can’t rule out another spike,” he said. “After omicron happened, it was like you can’t rule out anything anymore. It’s always going to be possible.”
For most people who contract COVID-19 right now, their immune system will handle the virus without any severe illness, especially if they’re vaccinated. But people with compromised immune systems can still get quite sick from the weaker omicron subvariants.
The latest subvariants, including XBB, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, have forced infectious disease experts to reconsider treatment options for patients prone to severe illness. Researchers found that antiviral drugs used to treat COVID-19, like Paxlovid, are still effective against the newest omicron strains, but monoclonal antibodies are not.
Monoclonal antibodies are lab-produced antibodies specially tailored to help the immune system fight off a specific infection. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration revoked authorization for the emergency use of the last monoclonal antibody still on the market, known as bebtelovimab, citing that the treatment isn’t expected to be effective against BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.
The decision leaves antivirals as the primary treatment option for qualifying COVID-19 patients. Paxlovid, taken orally, is an effective and relatively easy antiviral to administer, but it doesn’t work for all patients. The drug has significant interactions with other medications, making it unusable for some patients. This is especially true for patients taking immunocompromising drugs.
“That was the group really where the monoclonal antibodies were the preferred treatment, and now those are kind of off the table,” said Dr. James Cutrell, an associate professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern. “I think this, right now at least, is the end of the monoclonal antibody era for COVID-19 because there’s really nothing else in the pipeline coming in terms of new monoclonals.”
Remdesivir, another antiviral medication, doesn’t come with the same drug interactions as Paxlovid and is still effective against omicron variants. The medication is given by IV infusions to nonhospitalized patients over multiple days, making administration of the drug harder than Paxlovid.
Experts say that while XBB and other new omicron subvariants are worth watching, they’re not reasons to panic.
“I don’t think we need to be worried right now. There are a whole lot of other things in this world to worry about,” said Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist with UTHealth Houston School of Public Science.
Vaccines are still considered the best way to prevent COVID-19 infection. The new COVID-19 booster, designed to target both the original coronavirus strain and omicron, appear to be effective at creating antibodies against omicron, although one study out of UT Medical Branch found the booster to trigger a weaker immune response against BQ.1.1 and XBB than against the subvariant BA.5, which was the dominant strain in the U.S. this summer.
On Thursday, the FDA cleared the updated COVID-19 vaccine for kids under the age of 5. COVID-19 and flu vaccines are available for anyone 6 months and older.
