Shot being administered
Buy Now

Nurse Amy Hunt administers a shot during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Denton ISD’s LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex in 2021.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Texas isn’t immune to the uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the country.

State data from the first week of August reported a 15% increase in one week. A new variant called EG.5 is believed to be behind the spread.

0
0
0
0
0