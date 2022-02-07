WASHINGTON — Sen. John Cornyn distanced himself Monday from a Republican Party resolution that downplayed the attack on the U.S. Capitol as “legitimate political discourse,” while Sen. Ted Cruz deems the uproar an unfair effort to “demonize” Trump supporters.
“There were tens of thousands of people engaged in peaceful free speech that the press and Democrats try to demonize falsely,” said Cruz. “Violence is wrong, and those who engage in violence should be prosecuted. But peaceful free speech is protected by the First Amendment.”
Texas’ senior Republican senator, though, critiqued the Republican National Committee for conflating violence with peaceful protest and in so doing, downplaying the criminality.
“People saw what they saw with their own eyes,” Cornyn said, referring to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob swarmed the Capitol trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. “Being accurate is really important, particularly when you are talking about something that sensitive, and I think it was just not an accurate description.”
Both Texans spoke to reporters late Monday as senators returned to work for the first time since the RNC censured two GOP House members who serve on the panel investigating the riot. The vote was unanimous, and no one objected to the milquetoast description of the melee.
Rioters attacked Capitol Police that day with bear spray, hockey sticks, flagpoles, fire extinguishers, stolen police helmets and riot shields. After trampling police lines, the mob smashed through doors and windows. Some chanted death threats aimed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to cave to Trump’s demand that he somehow overturn the election — an idea that Pence last week called “un-American.”
Trump had urged his supporters to “fight like hell” to keep him in power despite his loss.
“From my front-row seat, I did not see a lot of legitimate political discourse,” Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press.
It was a droll bit of understatement from Short, who also served as chief of staff to Kay Bailey Hutchison, whom Cruz succeeded in the Senate.
“The extremists have gone off the rails and chosen to endorse violence as ‘legitimate political discourse,’” tweeted Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas, echoing dismay shared by other Democrats.
Cornyn was one of the very few leading Republicans to denounce the RNC resolution by Monday evening.
GOP chair Ronna McDaniel insisted the phrase did not refer to acts of violence. Her uncle, Sen. Mitt Romney, the party’s 2012 nominee, chastised the RNC for normalizing political violence.
On ABC’s This Week, Rep. Michael McCaul of Austin avoided direct condemnation of the resolution, saying that as far as he knew, the part about “legitimate” discourse only pertained to “legitimate protesters.”
“I do not agree with that statement if it’s applying to those who committed criminal offenses and violence to overtake our shrine of democracy,” he said, when pressed by host Martha Raddatz. “I condemn the violence at the Capitol. And those who committed criminal offenses who were violent at the Capitol need to be prosecuted.”
Cornyn went further.
Both Cornyn and McCaul did echo the RNC’s dismay with Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on the Jan. 6 committee.
“I don’t think they should have accepted the appointment to a partisan [committee],” Cornyn said.