Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth is seeing a threefold increase in COVID-19 patients this week compared with last week, hospital officials told Channel 8 (WFAA-TV) on Wednesday.
Dr. Mary Whitworth, medical director of infectious diseases at the hospital, told the news station that the hospital is treating up to 29 children with COVID-19. Last week, there were eight hospitalizations.
“Our peak was around 50 in September,” Whitworth told the station. “This is not a hill like the delta variant was, and this is a vertical climb in the number of cases and percent positivity for us. It has been faster and more rapid than before.”
At least five of the children are in the ICU as of Wednesday, the hospital told WFAA.
Whitworth said that most hospitalized patients are not vaccinated but did not specify the ages of the unvaccinated; currently, only children 5 and older are eligible for a vaccine.
Due to the faster spread of omicron, Whitworth told the station that parents who haven’t considered getting their kids vaccinated should do so.
She also said masks should be worn in schools as a precaution and that she expects case numbers to increase when classes resume after the holiday break.
“We keep thinking this is going to get better, then a new surge comes along,” Whitworth said. “In the omicron era, it’s a good idea to wear a mask in school.”