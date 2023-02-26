A then-16-year-old transgender student, from a school district outside of North Texas, said Frisco school board member Marvin Lowe made him feel “dehumanized, violated and unsafe” after he spoke on a panel last September at a state educational conference in San Antonio.

The student, from Brownsville, and his mother, who The Dallas Morning News is not naming because the student is a minor, sent an email complaint Oct. 22 to Frisco ISD detailing the encounter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags