Collin and Denton counties were among the top-10 counties in the U.S. for population growth last year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Five of the top 10 counties for growth were in Texas. Collin, Denton, Fort Bend, Williamson and Montgomery counties gained a combined 145,663 residents, according to the census.
Across the country, most counties gained population due to migration. But simultaneously, most counties also experienced a natural population decrease — where the number of people who died in a given county is greater than the number of new births. About 73% of American counties had more deaths than births, while 65.6% saw a net increase in domestic migration.
The natural population-decrease trend was fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as fewer births and an aging population.
“You have more older Americans, and birth rates are low so you don’t have many children being born, and then along comes COVID, and it hits older adults the most, often in rural areas without access to good health care,” said Kenneth Johnson, a senior demographer at the University of New Hampshire. “It’s like a perfect storm, if you will, that produced this natural decrease.”
The biggest population losses occurred in New England and in some of the nation’s biggest metro areas. California’s Bay Area, which includes San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley, lost more than 116,000 people last year. Los Angeles County lost nearly 185,000 people. New York County lost 117,000.
Dallas-Fort Worth was the top metropolitan area for numeric growth with nearly 100,000 people.
Dr. Christine Hartley, assistant division chief for estimates and projections in the Census Bureau’s Population Division, said domestic migration patterns shifted in 2021.
“Even though over time we’ve seen a higher number of counties with natural decrease and net international migration continuing to decline, in the past year, the contribution of domestic migration counteracted these trends so there were actually more counties growing than losing population,” Hartley said.
The explosive growth in Texas, North Texas in particular, doesn’t come without its challenges. Last year, ground broke on a $490 million lake project in Fannin County meant to help North Texas contend with being one of the fastest-growing regions in the country.
But officials say even that lake may not be enough to keep up with new residents.