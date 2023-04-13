Plano police responded to what the department described as a case of “swatting” at Collin College on Thursday morning, and officials at a Fort Worth college reported a similar call — two incidents among a rash of apparent hoax emergencies reported at schools around the state.
During the response at Collin College, a Plano officer’s gun accidentally went off, police said. No injuries were reported.
In a tweet at 10:13 a.m., Plano police said they were responding to a “possible active shooter” at the Collin College campus in the 2800 block of East Spring Creek Parkway, calling the situation a “Code Red.”
The department later confirmed it received a hoax call about 9:45 a.m. that said a mass shooting had occurred at the school.
Plano police spokeswoman Heather Bowden said it appeared to be a “swatting incident,” when someone reports a false threat.
When the officer’s gun had an “accidental discharge,” a round was fired into the ground, Plano police spokesman Andrae Smith said.
No students were nearby at the time, Smith said.
“This was just a coordinated response. It went very well,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, those discharges take place from time to time throughout the state, throughout the nation, with police officers.”
Collin College District President Neil Matkin said in an email to employees that the discharge happened on the second floor of a building, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
“For those of you on site, I know this was a scary and difficult situation,” Matkin said. “There is no shame in being afraid in these kinds of potentially horrific, life threatening events. I was afraid and I was in the parking lot. However, I find great comfort that this is something our Collin police and staff routinely train for a planned response.”
The school’s Plano campus closed for the rest of the day Thursday.
Texas Wesleyan University said it also sent out an emergency alert Thursday morning asking students and staff on the Fort Worth campus to shelter in place.
The university said police found no evidence of an emergency and later determined “the call was placed by a scam number.” Authorities did not specify what kind of emergency was called in.
“There was never an actual threat to campus,” the university said in a tweet. “We want to commend our safety and security team for taking swift action in notifying the TXWES community and responding in a timely manner.”
Similar calls — all determined to be hoaxes — came in to Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Baylor University in Waco, Galen College of Nursing in San Antonio and Texas A&M University in Bryan.
