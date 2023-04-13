DMN file art of Collin Plano

Students walk on the campus at Collin College in Plano.

 Dallas Morning News file photo

Plano police responded to what the department described as a case of “swatting” at Collin College on Thursday morning, and officials at a Fort Worth college reported a similar call — two incidents among a rash of apparent hoax emergencies reported at schools around the state.

During the response at Collin College, a Plano officer’s gun accidentally went off, police said. No injuries were reported.

