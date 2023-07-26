KERA

Dillon Young plays Rocket League in Denton’s gaming lounge earlier this month.

 John Anderson/KERA

The city of Denton is preparing to level up its new gaming lounge this fall with a slate of esports classes, leagues and tournaments.

The lounge opened in the Denia Recreation Center in early June and features 10 gaming computers and Xbox controllers. A Nintendo Switch and several docking stations will soon be added for players to bring their own equipment.

0
0
0
0
0