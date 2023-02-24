Larry McMurtry, in 2012

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry is shown in 2012 in his store, Booked Up, in downtown Archer City. McMurtry died in 2021. “Fixer Upper” star Chip Gaines is the new owner of the store.

 David Woo/Dallas Morning News file photo

Chip Gaines is the new owner of Larry McMurtry’s sprawling bookstore in Archer City.

Gaines, who, with his wife, Joanna, parlayed TV fame into a lifestyle brand and retail complex, purchased the store in November. Residents and fans of Texas literature say they are hopeful the Fixer Upper co-star will be mindful of McMurtry’s legacy.

