Dallas police respond to an active shooter incident at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday.

DALLAS — A gunman who killed two medical workers this weekend at Methodist Dallas Medical Center reloaded his weapon and was leaving a room in the building’s labor and delivery wing when a hospital police officer shot him in the leg, forcing him to retreat, Dallas Police Chief Eddie García said Monday during a news conference.

Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, 30, surrendered Saturday after a brief standoff at the hospital in north Oak Cliff, García said. Hernandez’s newborn baby was in the room when he fired but wasn’t injured, according to police and court records. It was unclear whether Hernandez has an attorney.

