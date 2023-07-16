Pickleball
Buy Now

Patrons play pickleball at Chicken N Pickle on Dec. 9 in Grand Prairie.

 Smiley N. Pool/DMN

Chicken N Pickle’s expansion in North Texas is underway with a $14.7 million construction project in Allen.

The new location will be at The Farm in Allen, a 135-acre mixed-use development on State Highway 121 at Alma Drive.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags