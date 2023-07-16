Chicken N Pickle’s expansion in North Texas is underway with a $14.7 million construction project in Allen.
The new location will be at The Farm in Allen, a 135-acre mixed-use development on State Highway 121 at Alma Drive.
Chicken N Pickle began in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2016, where its headquarters remain. The company has since expanded to Wichita, Kansas; San Antonio; Oklahoma City; and Overland Park, Kansas; with locations in Glendale, Arizona, and St. Charles, Missouri, opening this year. Plans are also in the works for locations in Indiana, Nevada and Colorado.
Chicken N Pickle in Allen joins two others in North Texas, in Grand Prairie and Grapevine. A Webster location near Houston was also recently announced.
Construction in Allen is set to begin Sept. 4 and expected to be finished by the end of the month, according to state records. The venue will have a 43,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor entertainment complex that will include a two-story casual restaurant and sports bar.
Bruce Heller, president of JaRyCo and developer of The Farm in Allen, said he has been interested in having a Chicken N Pickle there for years and is excited to see the project moving forward.
“We are very selective in the amenities and companies we invite to The Farm in Allen to ensure we are creating a top development that will be a part of the Allen community for years and decades to come,” Heller said. “With this in mind, we believe Chicken N Pickle will be a great addition to The Farm.”
Chicken N Pickle joins other family-friendly venues at The Farm in Allen, including The Hub, an open-air entertainment and restaurant venue that is one of the development’s anchors that opened in November, and Austin-based High 5 Entertainment, an almost 70,000-square-foot, two-story entertainment center that will have miniature golf, bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a restaurant and bar. High 5 is expected to open early next year.
