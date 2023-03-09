Negotiations to save a popular state park south of Dallas have stalled, but Texas lawmakers and state park officials said Thursday they remain hopeful a compromise is possible.
Fairfield Lake State Park closed in late February after the planned sale of the land to a private developer. The 50-year-old park is poised to become an exclusive gated community with multimillion-dollar homes and a private golf course.
Although the park has been open to the public since the 1970s, the property is owned by Vistra Energy, which has leased the land to the state at no cost. Vistra is selling the property to Dallas developer Shawn Todd.
The loss of the park has frustrated and angered Texans across the political spectrum, and at least two lawmakers have filed bills to use eminent domain to block development. Roughly three months remain until the sale is final.
“I’ve seen parks come back from fire, flood, tornadoes and hurricanes,” Rodney Franklin, director of state parks, said Thursday at a meeting of the House committee on culture, recreation and tourism. “I’ve never seen any of our parks lost to development.”
Vistra owns the land on another state park — Lake Colorado City State Park, west of Abilene. Company spokesman Brad Watson said Thursday that Vistra is prepared to sell that land to Texas when the state is ready.
But on Fairfield Lake, Watson said the company is prohibited from negotiating with the state due to the terms of its contract with Todd, who owns Dallas-based Todd Interests.
Todd has previously indicated plans to sell some water in Fairfield Lake to parched North Texas cities, a move that environmentalists say would devastate the lake. Todd declined an invitation to attend Thursday’s hearing and has repeatedly declined to comment.
The 2,400-acre Fairfield Lake is the centerpiece of the state park, which offers miles of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding. But the park’s biggest draw is catfish and bass fishing. Last year, Fairfield welcomed 82,000 visitors, more than during any year in its history.
The park and lake lie along a rural stretch of land in Freestone County, roughly 90 miles southeast of Dallas. Its central location to Dallas, Houston and Austin makes the area highly sought-after real estate.
Vistra listed the property for sale in 2021 with an asking price of $110 million.
At that time, Texas Parks and Wildlife could not afford to purchase the land. But now, after passage of a constitutional amendment in 2019 that directs sales-tax revenue from sporting goods to the department, it has the means to purchase at least part of the land.
But any contract for part of the land must specify minimum lake levels, said Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. So far, he said, Todd has been unwilling to agree to that.
“This park is not a park without the lake,” said Aplin, who is the founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s.
In addition, state lawmakers sought assurance to protect three slave-era cemeteries built on the land and provide descendants with access to the gravesites. Although state law provides access to cemeteries even on private land, representatives said they want details on how that access will be provided.
Texas State Rep. Trent Ashby said Thursday that lawmakers and state park officials are scrambling to rescue the park.
“We’re all scratching our heads how we got here,” Ashby said. “There is a bipartisan love affair to save this state park.”
