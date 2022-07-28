From The Texas Tribune

Warning that her city’s services have been overwhelmed, the mayor of Washington, D.C., has asked the Biden administration for the National Guard’s help in assisting migrants being bused to the nation’s capital by Texas and Arizona.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, in two letters sent last week to the Department of Defense and the White House, said that she empathizes with the recently arrived people but that the city needs help processing and housing the migrants until they reach their final destinations.

