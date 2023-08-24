AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will have a change in leadership and a new member next week, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced Thursday.

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, who has been chairman for more than two years, will be leaving the commission at the end of the month. At that time, commissioner Jeff Hildebrand will become chairman and William “Leslie” Doggett will join the board.

