AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will have a change in leadership and a new member next week, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced Thursday.
Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, who has been chairman for more than two years, will be leaving the commission at the end of the month. At that time, commissioner Jeff Hildebrand will become chairman and William “Leslie” Doggett will join the board.
Abbott said in a written statement that Aplin provided “steadfast leadership” as chairman.
“I thank him for faithfully serving his fellow Texans to preserve the beautiful Texas landscape that spurs our booming tourism industry and protects our state’s rich history,” Abbott said. “Jeff Hildebrand and William Doggett both bring unique experiences to the Commission and will help ensure that Texans, and out-of-state visitors alike, continue to enjoy Texas’ outdoors and recreational activities for generations to come.”
The nine TPWD commissioners are appointed by the governor. Aplin joined the commission in November 2018 and was named chairman in June 2021.
Ahead of the announcement, TPWD executive director David Yoskowitz presented Aplin with a copy of a special-edition magazine during the commission’s Thursday meeting. The magazine celebrating Texas State Parks’ centennial was signed by the governor.
Yoskowitz said he wanted to recognize of all the work Aplin has done for state parks, especially in the parks’ 100th year.
“It was a joint effort by a bunch of people to set the state for the future with that centennial fund,” Aplin said. “It’s a big deal and a lot of people, including these commissioners, worked hard on that, so thank you.”
At the conclusion of the meeting, Aplin was met with a standing ovation, and Lydia Saldaña of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation called him “arguably our most hospitable chairman, with a 10-gallon hat and a heart to match.”
Aplin gave a tearful thank you and said being on the commission was the best volunteer job he’s ever had.
“I am proud of what we’ve done in our time here together,” Aplin said. “I feel like we’ve left it better than we found it.”
He said the commissioners’ love for the state and its resources runs deep.
“It’s in their DNA and their hearts to continue the good work,” he said.
The last few months of Aplin’s tenure as chairman have been consumed by the Fairfield Lake State Park saga, where some Texans have said he and other TPWD officials didn’t do enough to keep the park property, about 80 miles southeast of Dallas, out of the hands of a private developer who is building a luxury neighborhood.
Others have praised Aplin and his fellow commissioners for pushing to take the property from the developer using eminent domain and reverting it to public use.
The developer, Dallas-based Todd Interests, called for Aplin’s resignation earlier this week. His term expired in February, but commissioners typically continue serving until a replacement is selected.
In addition to being the president, CEO and founder of Buc-ee’s, Aplin has served on many boards, including the Coastal Conservation Association, The 100 Club and Houston Methodist Hospital President’s Leadership Council.
The newly appointed chairman, Hildebrand, is the executive chairman of Hilcorp Energy Co., which he founded in 1989. He previously worked at Exxon, the Dan A. Hughes Co. and American Energy Capital Corp. He was appointed by Abbott to serve on the commission in August 2019, and his term expires in February 2025.
New commissioner William “Leslie” Doggett lives in Houston and is executive chairman and founder of the Doggett Equipment Services Group and the Doggett Auto Group. His term will expire in February 2029.
Other commissioners are vice chairman Dick Scott, James Abell, Oliver Bell, Paul Foster, Anna Galo, Bobby Patton Jr. and Blake Rowling.
