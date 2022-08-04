From The Texas Tribune

A Russian court on Thursday sentenced Brittney Griner, a WNBA basketball star and Houston native, to nine years in prison for smuggling illegal drugs into that country.

Griner pleaded guilty to the charges last month and apologized for the incident, calling it an “honest mistake.”

