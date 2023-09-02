PLANO — Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday lambasted the Republican-led Texas House of Representatives that voted to impeach him as he braces for the trial that will determine his political future.

Appearing at a Labor Day picnic hosted by the Collin County Republican Party three days before the start of his impeachment trial Tuesday, Paxton said he “would love to talk about what’s coming up for me in the next couple of weeks” but acknowledged a gag order prevents him from talking about the proceedings.

